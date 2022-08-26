STPSO: Woman armed with shotgun fatally shoots man in Bush

The woman reportedly came outside with a shotgun and shot the man. The couple then called 911 to report the shooting.

BUSH, La. — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning near Bush, La., in St. Tammany Parish.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue in Bush around 2:30 a.m. after receiving calls of a shooting. Deputies arriving at the scene found a man dead in the front yard with apparent gunshot wounds.

Two people inside the home, a man and woman, reportedly told deputies that they heard someone outside shortly before the shooting. The man told investigators that he went outside and was confronted by a man that he knew and a fight began. The woman reportedly came outside with a shotgun and shot the man. They then called 911 to report the shooting.

The man’s body was turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office for an autopsy and positive identification.

The STPSO said the shooting remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office did not say if the woman will face charges for the shooting death.