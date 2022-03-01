Teen involved in serious crash on I-12 has long road to recovery

Her father says, in a GoFundMe page message, that there are still many unknowns in his daughter's future journey.

NEW ORLEANS — A 14-year-old girl who was in a serious car crash on I-12 two weeks ago is battling traumatic brain injury and has a long way to recovery, according to a post on a GoFundMe page attributed to her father Ryan Wischkaemper.



According to the post, the three sisters headed to school at Archbishop Hannan High were involved in the crash that sent 14-year-old Sienna through the vehicle's rear window. Her two sisters were inside of the vehicle, which ended up on its side.

Wischkaemper credits a man who stopped at the scene and got his two other daughters out of the vehicle and a couple of nurses who stopped and stayed with Sienna until the paramedics arrived.

The post says that Sienna sustained "serious head injuries" and is being treated at University Medical Center. The hope is that she will eventually be transferred to Children's Hospital, but before that can happen, she would need two more procedures.