8:40 Update: Entergy Louisiana said that all Entergy customers in both parishes are back with power. The cause of the outage is still under investigation.

8:20 Update: Cleco officials said that power should be fully restored to customers in St. Tammany Parish within 30 minutes. They said the cause of the outage is still under investigation and crews are on the scene inspecting a substation where the issue occurred.

7:35 Update: Tangipahoa Parish is down to 2900 customers without power, Entergy Louisiana officials said. 16,000 St. Tammany Cleco customers are still without power.

16,000 residents in Tangipahoa Parish and another 15,000 in St. Tammany Parish were without power Tuesday night, Cleco electric power company and Entergy Louisiana officials confirmed.

Entergy Lousiana's online power outage map showed that roughly 16,000 customers south of I-12 were experiencing an outage after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A Cleco Electric spokesperson also confirmed that 16,000 people were without power in the Convington and Mandeville areas after 7:30 p.m.

CLECO Outage Map

Cleco's spokesperson confirmed that at its peak, the outage affected 27,000 customers in St. Tammany Parish.

Cleco line mechanics crews are currently working to completely restore power in St. Tammany Parish, the spokesperson said.

A cause for the outages has not yet been confirmed by either power utility. It's unclear if the two are related.

Around 6:30 p.m., Eyewitness News started receiving multiple calls from residents in both parishes that the areas were completely without power.

In the downtown City of Covington, streetlights and traffic lights were completely offline, residents said.

Covington Mayor Mike Cooper addressed the outage in a Facebook post, stating that he was "looking to get answers from Cleco.com."

Mayor Mike Cooper There is a citywide power outage that expands beyond our city limits. Looking to get answers from Cleco.com.

The Covington Police Department also said there was no clear reason for the outage yet, but that power was slowly being restored and was back at Covington High School as of 7 p.m.

The outages come as wintry temperatures move through the Northshore.

