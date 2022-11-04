17-year-old carjacker shot in neck in botched carjacking

The two teens allegedly pointed a gun at a 48-year-old man outside his home in the 500 block of Louisa Street and demanded his keys.

NEW ORLEANS — A 17-year-old was hospitalized following a botched carjacking in which he was shot by a man he was allegedly trying to carjack.

Sources tell the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, that the teen’s accomplice, also a 17-year-old, admitted to the attempted carjacking.

According to the report, the two teens allegedly pointed a gun at a 48-year-old man outside his home in the 500 block of Louisa Street and demanded his keys. The man told New Orleans police that he flung his keys and fired a single shot from his own gun before running to his home.

Shortly later, the two teens arrived at Tulane Medical Center, with one teen wounded and unresponsive. The teens face charges of armed robbery and illegally possessing a firearm.