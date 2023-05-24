With the help of neworleansmom.com we compiled a list of 4 Free things you and your family can do this summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — Summertime means the kids are out of school and the search for affordable activities is underway.

With the help of neworleansmom.com we compiled a list of 4 Free things you and your family can do this summer.

1. Check out your local library

They offer a ton of free programming for children, teens, and adults. And most programs are usually free to participate

For example, Friday June 2nd there are two Magic Poodle shows. One at the Mid-City branch and another at Algiers

The Orleans parish system also offers HipHop Cardio at several locations for adults and teens.

In Jefferson Parish, there are several family programming events offered. Kitchen Kids is one of them – a free cooking class for children.

2. Summer Beading and Percussion classes with the Mardi Gras Indian Council

Open to ages 9 -18 years old.

June 12-16 and June 26-30

July 10-14 and July 24-28

2608 Lasalle St. New Orleans LA 70113

Free food and drink provided, Info@nomgic.com or 504-581-8190

3. Barataria Preserve

The preserve features 26,000 acres of wild Louisiana wetlands, forests, swamps, bayous, and marshes.

There are picnic areas and places to watch wildlife. Admission is Free.

4. Art Lovers! Did you know some local museums offer free admission on certain days?

New Orleans Museum of art gives free admission to Louisiana residents on Wednesdays

Ogden Museum of Southern Art offers free admission to Louisiana residents on Thursdays

Contemporary Arts Center offers free admission to Louisiana residents on Sundays.