NEW ORLEANS — Summertime means the kids are out of school and the search for affordable activities is underway.
With the help of neworleansmom.com we compiled a list of 4 Free things you and your family can do this summer.
1. Check out your local library
- They offer a ton of free programming for children, teens, and adults. And most programs are usually free to participate
- For example, Friday June 2nd there are two Magic Poodle shows. One at the Mid-City branch and another at Algiers
- The Orleans parish system also offers HipHop Cardio at several locations for adults and teens.
- In Jefferson Parish, there are several family programming events offered. Kitchen Kids is one of them – a free cooking class for children.
2. Summer Beading and Percussion classes with the Mardi Gras Indian Council
- Open to ages 9 -18 years old.
- June 12-16 and June 26-30
- July 10-14 and July 24-28
- 2608 Lasalle St. New Orleans LA 70113
- Free food and drink provided, Info@nomgic.com or 504-581-8190
3. Barataria Preserve
- The preserve features 26,000 acres of wild Louisiana wetlands, forests, swamps, bayous, and marshes.
- There are picnic areas and places to watch wildlife. Admission is Free.
4. Art Lovers! Did you know some local museums offer free admission on certain days?
- New Orleans Museum of art gives free admission to Louisiana residents on Wednesdays
- Ogden Museum of Southern Art offers free admission to Louisiana residents on Thursdays
- Contemporary Arts Center offers free admission to Louisiana residents on Sundays.
You can find a lot more ideas for fun family activities in the neworleansmom.com 2023 Guide to Summer Fun. For more free options check out her post here.