Two-alarm fire damages 5 homes, displaces 16

Police said a teenager at one of the homes noticed a deck on fire and called 911 and then went to warn the neighbors.

NEW ORLEANS — Five homes were badly damaged and 16 people have been displaced after a two-alarm fire near the intersection of Delachaise and Freret Streets Saturday afternoon.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

The New Orleans Fire Department said that around 12:30 p.m., they received a call and arrived to find the home at 2505 Delachaise heavily involved in flames.

A teenager at the home on Delachaise said she noticed her back deck on fire, called 911 and then began warning family and residents in nearby homes.

The fire department said dead foliage and tree limbs between the five homes helped the fire spread.

The fire department attributed the fire to what they described as a "makeshift propane smoker."

According to the fire department, the five residences all suffered significant damage.

They said that the home at 2505 Delachaise was home to a family of four. The home at 2509 Delachaise was also occupied by a family of four. The home listed as 2513-15 Delachaise had a family of five. A home at 3435 Freret was occupied by two people and one person lived at the home at 3437 Freret.