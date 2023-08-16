ALDI buying Winn-Dixie grocery stores could change stores to ALDI

The deal is set to be complete next year.

NEW ORLEANS — Aldi announced that they have reached an agreement with Southeastern Grocers Inc. to buy Winn-Dixie grocery stores and Harveys Supermarkets.

Southeastern Grocers Inc. says this includes about 400 stores in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida.

"Under the proposed merger agreement, ALDI will acquire all outstanding SEG capital stock in an all-cash transaction, which encompasses all SEG grocery operations under the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners," Southeastern Grocers said.

The deal is set to be complete next year. When the deal closes, Aldi will decide if they will change all the stores to Aldi or keep them as Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores.

"ALDI will operate Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores with the same level of care and focus on quality and service, as we also evaluate which locations will convert to the ALDI format to better support the neighborhoods we'll now have the privilege of serving," Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI said. "For those stores we do not convert, our intention is that these continue to operate as Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores."