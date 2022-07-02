Alleged Costco carjacker could face federal charges

The detainer asks the Orleans Parish Prison to notify the ATF if Harris is set to be released so that the federal agency can take custody of him if necessary.

NEW ORLEANS — The man accused of a brutal carjacking at a Costco and separately murdering a 12-year-old in New Orleans East could face federal charges.

According to arrest documents which were filed Monday and obtained by WWL-TV, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has filed a detainer, essentially a hold, on 18-year-old Tyrese Harris. The document says that the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana has issued an arrest warrant for Harris on charges of carjacking and the use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

The detainer asks the Orleans Parish Prison to notify the ATF if Harris is set to be released so that the federal agency can take custody of him if necessary.

Harris is accused of carjacking Kelleye Rhein on last Tuesday while she was pumping gas at a New Orleans Costco. Police say while Rhein was fueling her car just before 3 p.m. when Harris climbed into her car and drove off. Rhein hung onto her car and was dragged for about 40 feet through the parking lot, causing her to suffer a fractured skull and several cuts.

While police interviewed Harris about the Costco carjacking, detectives also asked him about the Jan. 3 killing of 12-year-old Derrick Cash. The Success Prep at Thurgood Marshal student was found in the 1400 block of Michoud Boulevard shot in the head and body next to a stolen Jeep Cherokee. The car was reportedly stolen from a valet line at the Pontchartrain Hotel and was suspected of being used in a series of crimes. According to court documents, during the course of the investigation police found a cellphone belonging to Harris. Evidence on the phone allegedly implicated Harris in Cash's murder.

Court documents indicate Harris may have also been involved in a Jan. 18 attempted carjacking at a gas station near the former Lee Circle. Harris allegedly shot at the car owner before running from the scene. Police found spent shell casings and Harris' cellphone on the ground nearby.

The ATF detainer did not specify which incident resulted in the federal charges.