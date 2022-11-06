'I’m gonna party today for my girls' | Secondline honors sisters lost to Mississippi RIver

It's a sacred New Orleans tradition to not just mourn the dead, but celebrate their lives.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — When Brandy Wilson and Ally Berry Wilson went into the Mississippi River, a part of their mother went with them that can never be replaced.

But the joy and love they brought her life is still there.

On Saturday, that love filled the streets of Algiers.

Following a full brass band, Brandy and Ally’s family and friends danced through the streets. It’s a celebration that’s uniquely New Orleans – and something Octavia Wilson says her daughters would have loved.

“This won’t bring no peace to me. I’m still going to be that loving, caring, grieving mother at the end of the day,” she said. “But I’m gonna party today for my girls. We’re gonna have a celebration.”

Throughout the second line were tributes for Kevin Poole. Poole and Ally both went into the river to try and rescue Brandy.

"Kevin, you were our hero," Ally and Brandy's great grandmother said. "You were our guardian angel when we weren't able to be there."

A horse-drawn carriage led the secondline. Inside was one coffin for two girls.

Brandy’s body was recovered in May, but 8-year-old Ally was never found.

“Even though we haven’t found Ally, the community is still going to search,” said Michael Willis, a community activist who’s been helping the family.

It’s a loss New Orleans will never forget, but days like Saturday are reminders of the love this community will never lose.