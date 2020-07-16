x
Photos show group who pulled down statue of confederate soldier in Mid-City, NOPD says

Police are working to identify the vandals.
NEW ORLEANS — Police released photos of a group of suspects they say vandalized the statue of Charles Didier Dreux in Mid-City.

Surveillance cameras captured video of the group toppling the statue and hitting it with sledgehammers on July 10, according to NOPD.

Charles Didier Dreux was the first Confederate soldier from Louisiana killed in the Civil War. Before the war, he was a district attorney and was in the Louisiana state legislature.

Anyone with additional information on this vandalism is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

