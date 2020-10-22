Mayor Cantrell: City could fine you up to $500 if you aren't wearing a mask

The city is currently in Phase 3.2, which is part of a slower easing of restrictions than has taken place statewide.

NEW ORLEANS — Leaders in the city of New Orleans say progress has been made in the battle against the COVID pandemic but that the city needs to keep up the diligence by wearing a mask, socially distancing and keeping gatherings to a minimum to move forward in the Phase 3 rollout.

To that end, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said that fines of $500 could be given out to those who don't wear a mask in violation of the city's code during COVID pandemic.

Cantrell said that those who can't afford the fine can work it off picking up trash.

She also talked about signs on Bourbon Street which would encourage people to walk in one direction on one side of the street and the other direction on the other side.

The city is currently in Phase 3.2, which is part of a slower easing of restrictions than has taken place statewide.

The phased-in plan says the city of New Orleans could move to Phase 3.3 as early as Halloween.

"COVID is still among us," said Cantrell. "Everything we do has to be about mitigating risk as much as possible. We're in 3.2 right now, but if we want to move forward to 3.3, what we do now will determine where we will be."

The city currently allows bars to serve to-go drinks and have some outdoor capacity along with increased capacities for outdoor sporting events.

Phase 3.3 would allow some indoor bar capacity and further increase the limits of people allowed into timed and seated events - like church services - and at indoor and outdoor sporting events.

The State of Louisiana is currently one of the top performing states with the virus and the city of New Orleans has also been below its benchmarks to reopen more areas.

The city said it had been waiting to see how cases trended after schools fully reopened, which happened last week, though students are allowed to still do virtual learning.