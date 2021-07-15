Councilman curbs proposal to dump trash collection fee

Large piles of trash have been piling up on curbs in front of homes. About 66,000 people across the city are affected by the service issues.

NEW ORLEANS — City Councilman Jared Brossett on Thursday said he was sending his proposed sanitation fee ordinance to the curb.

The council was set to vote on the ordinance, which would suspend the $24 monthly sanitation fee for August, but Brossett said he worried he did not have enough votes to make that happen.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell has publicly opposed the measure.

The city has grappled with spotty trash collection in many neighborhoods in recent weeks. Metro Disposal, which handles much of the pickup on the lake side of Interstate 10, said it’s having trouble hiring staff.

Metro owner Jimmie Woods recently told a council committee he hoped to have most issues solved by the end of the month. His company services about 66,000 customers.

Brossett, who is running for an open City Council at-large seat, said he is now looking into a new idea: an ordinance that would lower the monthly sanitation fee for all customers.

The Cantrell administration declined Thursday afternoon to comment on that idea.