Authorities investigating death threat against Jason Williams amid tax trial

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are investigating an online threat made against Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams as a federal tax fraud trial against him continues.

On Thursday, Williams did not use the public entrance to the court house for the fourth day the trial. Instead, he entered through a side entrance only meant for judges and other officials with access.

U.S. District Court Judge Lance Africk later addressed the courtroom saying that "there's a potential security threat with respect to Mr. Williams."

Africk added that the U.S. Marshals recommended that Williams not use the public entrance, and the judge accepted.

Louisiana State Police confirmed to WWL-TV that an online threat was made against Williams. A spokesperson for LSP said the agency's fusion unit discovered an online post and alerted the New Orleans Police Department and district attorney's office of the threat.

A source close to the family told The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate that Williams and his wife Liz marcell Williams wore bulletproof vests under their clothes to attend Thursday's trial proceedings.

The nature of the threat is still unclear.