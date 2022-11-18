Deputy Secy. of Youth Services at OJJ Sommers resigns

Sommers had been in charge of the Office of Juvenile Justice since 2020.

NEW ORLEANS — Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the resignation of the William Sommers, the Deputy Secretary for Youth Services for the Office of Juvenile Justice. Curtis Nelson has been named the acting deputy secretary.

Edwards announced the resignation in a Friday afternoon press release and thanked Sommers in the process.

“I am grateful to Bill for his service to our state,” said Edwards. “He joined us during one of the most difficult periods in Louisiana’s history, leading OJJ through the COVID-19 pandemic and devastating natural disasters. Bill has also worked diligently to address the recent challenges within OJJ. Juvenile Justice work is challenging in the best of times, and OJJ’s work was made even harder by the pandemic. At the same time we were seeing increases in young people entering the juvenile justice system, there were unprecedented challenges in hiring and retaining of staff for juvenile justice agencies across the country. These challenges have contributed to several unfortunate incidents in Louisiana. Bill spent the majority of his career working with troubled youth and supporting their successful rehabilitation. It is Bill’s passion and he has been devoted to public service, often at great personal sacrifice to himself and his family. Now, after nearly 36 years of service, I know Bill is looking forward to spending some well-deserved time with his wife, children and grandchildren. I wish him the best.”

Sommers had been under fire after multiple issues arose at the Bridge City Center for Youth under his watch. After a series of escapes in the summer, Gov. Edwards announced in July the transfer of around 20 juveniles from the facility to the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola.

In the interim, Otha "Curtis" Nelson will take his place as the Deputy Secretary. Nelson joined the agency earlier in 2022 after serving as deputy judicial administrator for the Louisiana Supreme Court Division of Children and Families.

“Curtis has decades of experience helping troubled youth and their families,” said Gov. Edwards.

“He understands the issues and challenges facing our juvenile system, and I’m confident in his leadership and ability to help us address the problems within OJJ and make improvements.”

“I am thankful to Gov. Edwards for the opportunity to continue to work for the Office of Juvenile Justice in this new role,” Nelson said in a statement.