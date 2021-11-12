6 displaced after fire spreads from empty building next door

The six occupants of that house were able to escape without injury, but their home suffered fire, smoke and water damage as firefighters worked to save the building.

NEW ORLEANS — A fire at an abandoned home in Algiers spread to the occupied house next door, displacing six people who were able to escape from the blaze.

The fire was reported to firefighters just after 1 a.m. Friday at an abandoned building in the 1400 block of Hendee Street.

The two-story building was fully engulfed in flames, and the fire had spread to the next-door neighbor's home.

The six occupants of that house were able to escape without injury, but their home suffered fire, smoke and water damage as firefighters worked to save the building.

The fire was declared a second-alarm fire and firefighters were able to contain it around 2:10 a.m.

