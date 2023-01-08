x
Orleans

Fire still burning in Bayou Sauvage

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is using a helicopter to drop water on the burning swamp land.

NEW ORLEANS — A smoky wildfire continues to burn in the Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge. 

"We got some pretty extreme fire behavior going on right now, some 20-foot flame links at times the wind is kind of going up and down and changing the fire behavior," officials said.

So far, the fire has consumed about 75-100 acres of mostly marsh grass. Officials say it could take several more days to extinguish.

