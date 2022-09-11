x
Firefighters battle two-alarm Basin Street fire

The fire was contained shortly after 6:15 Sunday morning.
Credit: New Orleans Fire Department

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in the 1600 block of Basin Street Sunday morning.

NOFD officials say they received the call of the fire shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters located a two-story brick building with smoke billowing from the first floor.

Firefighters had to force their way through the boarded structure to enter the building. A second alarm was called just after 5:50 as the fire continued to intensify.

The fire was only contained to a small part of the building, originating from a kitchen that is connected to a bar that can be accessed via Claiborne Avenue. The building has two other businesses on the first floor and six apartments on the second, none of which were affected by the fire.

The fire was contained at approximately 6:17 a.m.. NOFD says 16 units and 45 firefighters were used to contain the fire. No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

