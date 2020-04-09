Historic Pat O'Briens reopens as restaurant in French Quarter

“I feel like we have to do it. We have to do something to get people working. We have to get people re-energized to come to the French Quarter.”

Hurricanes are flowing again at Pat O’Briens in the French Quarter, just in time for the Labor Day weekend.

When the world famous bar swung open its carriageway doors at noon on Friday, there was a line of customers anxious to get in.

Greg and Jackie Richards from Tennessee were the first to take a seat in the outdoor courtyard at Bourbon and St. Peter Streets.

“We actually made reservations to come down here months ago, so didn’t know what it was actually going to be like, one way or the other,” Greg Richards said. “So, I’m kind of happy things are open, but I wish a few more were.”

“He got a Hurricane,” Jackie Richards said. “I just got a beer for now and I’m going to get a Bloody Mary on the way out the door.”

Pat O’s tried to reopen in June, but shut down three weeks later when the city of New Orleans tightened restrictions on bars. This time, it is operating as a restaurant which is permitted under the city’s phase two reopening guidelines.

Owner and President Shelly Waguespack says if you want a drink, you will have to order food and take a seat in one of the two patios.

Pat O's will be offering typical bar munchies like fried shrimp and alligator, burgers and the like.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s a little sparse out here,” Waguespack said of Friday's crowd. “Hopefully this weekend we’ll spark something because it’s a holiday weekend.”

Morgan Sanbell and D.J. Zymkowitz from Florida said Pat O’s was on their list of places to go in New Orleans.

“I just think seeing Pat O’Brien’s open up like this at a perfect time,” Sanbell said. “It’s almost like a signal it’s the right time for everything to open up, now and start getting tourists to come back.”

“There’s so much culture here,” Zymkowitz said. “I’ve been able to see all the different buildings and everything. A lot of places are closed, but it’s still enjoyable, though.”

Waguespack admits she’s not sure whether this configuration at Pat O’s is going to work, but she says it was time to give it a shot.

Pat O’Brien’s will start with limited hours, noon to 9 p.m., Fridays through Monday.