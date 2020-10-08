Councilman Brossett pleads not guilty in DUI crash case

Jared Brossett's attorney entered the not-guilty plea on his behalf.

Attorney Brian Capitelli entered the not-guilty plea on Brossett’s behalf Monday morning.

Brossett was booked on a drunk-driving charge on June 14 after his city-owned vehicle reportedly jumped a neutral ground and crashed into an oncoming car on Elysian Fields Avenue.

Police reportedly took Brossett to University Medical Center after the crash where he was treated for minor injuries but refused a breath-alcohol test. An anonymous source told The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate that Brossett performed poorly on a field sobriety test and appeared intoxicated.

Brossett, 37, has been the District D representative on the city council since 2014. Before that, he served in the state House of Representatives.