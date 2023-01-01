'He’s smiling down on us' | Family, friends honor 19-year-old killed in 9th Ward shooting

Kyron’s family wants justice, but until his killer is caught, they’ve found comfort in knowing he’s at peace.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Dozens of people gathered at Sampson Park to celebrate the life of a 19-year-old killed at a party in the Lower 9th Ward earlier this week.

Hundreds of Balloons were released to honor Kyron Peters. The New Orleans teenager was shot and killed outside party the day after Christmas.

He was set to graduate from Booker T. Washington High School this year and had dreams of playing in the NBA. But it’s his laugh that his aunt Precious Peters remembers the most.

“Kyron was a fun-loving kid,” she said. “He loved his sports. He wasn’t no gang banger or nothing. He never played with guns.”

More than 100 of his friends and family gathered Saturday to celebrate his life with a balloon release and brass band. The celebration capped off a week of mourning his loss.

He was one of two people killed that night, along with 19-year-old Courtney Hughes. Four more teenagers were wounded in the shooting.

Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information that can help lead to an arrest in the case.

“There’s too much violence down here in New Orleans,” Precious Peters said. “The world is going crazy. These young children? The devil is riding them.”

Kyron’s family wants justice, but until his killer is caught, they’ve found comfort in knowing he’s at peace.

“I know he’s in heaven, I know God’s got him,” Precious Peters said. “He’s smiling down on us. He’s happy.”