Just outside the French Quarter, pedestrians and bicyclists said they are having a hard time getting around because parts of the Lafitte Greenway have somehow blacked out.

"You can't see a darn thing not even the road in front of you," Phillip Alviar said.

Alviar said rides along the Lafitte Greenway almost daily and he's fed up with how dark the trail has become lately.

"Being mugged, about being killed and accidents you know with other bicyclists," Alviar said.

Alviar says the darkness has made him increasingly worried about riding near the French Quarter through to Broad Street and further away by Jefferson Davis Parkway.

"We just had an altercation crossing over, a guy came flying through he didn't even know the kids were coming," said John Hebert who lives on Orleans Avenues, a few blocks from the French Quarter.

Hebert said he thinks it's an obvious problem for his kids.

Meanwhile, others who commute regularly said it's been like this for weeks, and that's too long.

"I'm a single female, I ride at night in the dark, and think the city should have more protection for our safety," Myndi Savoy said.

So why has a certain part of the Lafitte Greenway been left in the dark?

According to the New Orleans Department of Public Works, the trail lighting between North Broad and Jefferson Davis Parkway had been damaged due to copper wire theft. The restoration was expected to wrap up by Dec. 31, weather permitting. When Eyewitness News contacted the City again this Tuesday they gave a new update, stating the lights will now be back on later this week.

"I'm amazed that side of the street is lit," Alviar said.

Already, the part closest to the Quarter have been restored, but could this happen again?

Eyewitness News reached out to the New Orleans Police Department for more details on an investigation, and have yet to hear back.

"We rely on the lights to keep us feeling safe," Alviar said.

Alviar said he knows it sounds like small potatoes, but said the restoration means a lot to the hundreds who depend on this route to get to work.

The City's Department of Public Works also said it has increased security patrols on the Greenway in partnership with the NOPD while the repairs are underway.