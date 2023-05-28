Man dies after found unresponsive inside Orleans Justice Center, OPSO says

According to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, a man in their custody was taken to University Medical Center on Friday, he died on Sunday.

NEW ORLEANS — An Orleans Justice Center inmate died Sunday afternoon, after he was found unresponsive in his cell early Friday morning, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office.

The man died at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The cause of death has not been released, although an OPSO official said there were no immediate signs of injury.

Sheriff Susan Hutson said her office is investigating what happened.

"This agency is committed to the care and humane treatment of everyone in our custody," Sheriff Hutson said. "I will be unwavering in my efforts to get a full account of the incidents that lead up to this."

In a statement a few hours earlier, the OPSO laid out a timeline of their response.

"The resident was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 2:45 a.m. Fri. May 26 during a security check," The statement read. "At which time, a deputy at the Orleans Justice Center notified nurses on staff who contacted EMS and NOFD."

According to the statement, the chief deputy of jail operations was notified a half hour later. Sheriff Hutson was also informed and traveled to University Medical Center, where the inmate had been brought in as a patient.

The man's family was also informed and allowed to visit him after he was admitted to UMC.

"Although we're in the midst of a preliminary investigation, we have been in close contact with the resident's family, jail staff and senior leadership and will determine if any disciplinary action needs to be taken," Sheriff Hutson said.