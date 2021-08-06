New Orleans Bourbon Festival cancels 2021 festival due to COVID-19

According to organizers, the City required them to get proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test from attendees.

The New Orleans Bourbon Festival has been pushed back again by COVID-19, this time to March 2022.

According to festival co-founders Tracy and Barbara Napolitano, New Orleans City officials required proof of vaccination or a negative covid test along with masking for all attendees, volunteers and vendors in order to issue a permit for the festival.

Festival organizers sent a survey out to ticket holders asking them if they would still attend the festival with those safety requirement. Around half of the people that responded said they would not, according to organizers.

"We realize that any decision we make is going to not sit well with everyone," a statement from festival organizers said. "We cannot find a way to satisfy everyone when the emotional nature of vaccinations and masks are pushed into the mix."