Entergy temporarily shut down power to 3,500 to repair vandalized N.O. East substation

NEW ORLEANS — City Councilman at Large J.P. Morrell took to social media on Monday afternoon to warn Entergy customers of a 30-minute emergency outage that temporarily affected 3,500 customers in New Orleans East.
The outage was scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. for crews to repair a transformer at Entergy's Gulf Outlet substation. Morrell said the repair was required due to "extreme vandalism."
As of 5 p.m, the substation was back on line and power fully restored.
Earlier in the day, Entergy announced it would suspend disconnections for customers struggling to pay until after Gov. John Bel Edwards emergency heat declaration ends on Sept. 9.
