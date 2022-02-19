New Orleans police investigating early morning homicide in NO East

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in New Orleans East Saturday morning, according to police.
New Orleans police are investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Rosalia Drive, near Chef Menteur Highway.
According to police, officers responded to a shooting in the area around 4:54 a.m. and found a man shot in the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.
