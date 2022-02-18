NOPD investigating homicide on South Broad Street

EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a second homicide on Friday morning in the 400 block of South Broad Street.

First District officers say they responded to a call of a shooting at 7:55 a.m., and upon their arrival, they found a man that had been shot.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen, or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.