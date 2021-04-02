New Orleans to re-start school zone traffic cameras Monday

Some schools are back to in-person classes so the school zone traffic cams will be returning as well.

NEW ORLEANS — People who drive past New Orleans public schools between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. or 2:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. should be on the lookout for the return of the traffic speed cameras.

The city of New Orleans announced that the cameras would be reactivated on Monday, February 8 in an effort to slow down the speed of cars in and around city schools.

The speed limit is set at 20 mph in the school zones and tickets are given to those whose speed is 4 or more miles per hour above that limit.