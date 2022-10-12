x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Orleans

NOPD investigating homicide in Southlawn Boulevard

A man has been declared dead on the scene.
Credit: WWL

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1400 area of Southlawn Boulevard.

Police confirmed a dead man on the scene at around 9:01 p.m. Wednesday night.

No other information is available at this time.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

New Orleans Archdiocese removes questions about disabilities for school applicants

Before You Leave, Check This Out