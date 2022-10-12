NOPD investigating homicide in Southlawn Boulevard

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1400 area of Southlawn Boulevard.
Police confirmed a dead man on the scene at around 9:01 p.m. Wednesday night.
No other information is available at this time.
