Orleans Justice Center conducts mock evacuation for hurricane season

The sheriff's office carried out a mock evacuation to prepare inmates and staff for the steps they would take in the event of a storm.

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson is making sure her jail is ready if another hurricane should hit here.

About 20 inmates were involved in this year's mock evacuation.

The process showed how the facility's electronic armband system will work to ensure that every inmate is accounted for.

Once their armbands are scanned, the inmates will be loaded onto buses that will send them to a Department of Corrections facility out of harms way.

After some time has passed, their armbands were scanned again to check them back into the Orleans Justice Center.

Assistant Sheriff Pearlina Thomas says being prepared is key.

"It's important that we do the mock drills to make sure that we are properly prepared being that this is the first time we've had to go through hurricane season under this administration. But also to make sure the public understands and the loved ones of the people who are at OJC know that we are focused on care custody and control. This allows us to ensure everyone that we're absolutely prepared," said Thomas.

Generators will also be on hand should the facility lose power and inmates are sheltering in place.