Port of New Orleans names new Harbor Police Chief

Montroll will replace Chief Robert Hecker.

NEW ORLEANS — The Port of New Orleans announced that they have named Assistant Chief Melanie Montroll as the new Chief of its Harbor Police Department.

The 21-year veteran of the force is a New Orleans native. She will serve as the department’s first woman Chief of Police.

Montroll will replace Chief Robert Hecker. Hecker is retiring after leading the HPD for more than 26 years.

“The Port, our tenants, and the region rely on our strong, ethical, and professional Harbor Police Department,” said Brandy D. Christian, Port NOLA President, and CEO. “Assistant Chief Montroll has progressed through the leadership ranks of HPD and the law enforcement community due to her work ethic, integrity, and commitment to the community and the maritime industry. Montroll brings the experience and leadership qualities necessary to accomplish her goals of recruiting, retaining, and continuing to train an exemplary and progressive law enforcement agency uniquely specialized in maritime and homeland security.”

Montroll has been the HPD’s Assistant Chief since 2017.