Report: Councilman Jason Williams under federal investigation over taxes

Williams blamed his long-time tax preparer, Henry Timothy, who he said misrepresented himself and botched his taxes.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Councilman Jason Williams is under a federal investigation conducted by the FBI and IRS, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate.



Williams, who is running against Leon Cannizzaro for the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office this Fall, said the investigation involved tax filing over several years that he acknowledged were flawed, according to the report.

Williams blamed his long-time tax preparer, Henry Timothy, who he said misrepresented himself and botched his taxes.

Cannizzaro released a statement saying that the Orleans DA's office is not involved in federal investigations.