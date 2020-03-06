Report: Councilman Jason Williams under federal investigation over taxes

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Councilman Jason Williams is under a federal investigation conducted by the FBI and IRS, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate.
Williams, who is running against Leon Cannizzaro for the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office this Fall, said the investigation involved tax filing over several years that he acknowledged were flawed, according to the report.
Williams blamed his long-time tax preparer, Henry Timothy, who he said misrepresented himself and botched his taxes.
Cannizzaro released a statement saying that the Orleans DA's office is not involved in federal investigations.
“If you are telling me this investigation has been in the works for two years, that obviously pre-dates the councilman announcing another run for District Attorney," Cannizzaro said. "So his trying to blame an accountant, me, anyone but himself for being under suspicion of some federal crime is nothing but a lame and desperate attempt to distract the media and public from the facts being investigated."