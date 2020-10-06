'Here we go again': Street flooding another set back for businesses reopening this weekend

"Every time you turn around it's something, so what can you do?"

NEW ORLEANS — As New Orleans businesses prepared to open their doors for the first time in months, heavy rain caused street flooding across the city.

Zelia Frank's mother owns Lillie's Lounge on the corner of N. Broad St. and St. Ann St. They've been closed for months and the rain had them questioning if they'd be able to reopen this weekend.

"You can see where the water was trying to come through," Frank said as she pointed to the doorway. "Every time you turn around it's something, so what can you do?"

As part of Phase Two of reopening in New Orleans, she had plans to open back up this weekend, but as the rain poured across the city, she wondered if that would happen.

"Hopefully, if nothing else rolls through here," Frank said.

Lillie's Lounge is prone to flooding and this rain event didn't seem any different.

"Here we go again," Frank said to herself.

She was dreading her visit after the water receded, but to her surprise, the water barely made it inside the business.

"I expected it to be a lot worse," Frank said.

An old pair of jeans against the door meant to keep critters out kept water out too.

"It kind of blocked water from coming in," Frank said.

Compared to other flood events, this time it's just a minor inconvenience, with only a small cleanup ahead of them.

"That's a blessing," Frank said. "We still have to mop, we still have to do a little bit of cleaning, but it's not as bad."

That's good news for Frank as she can keep her focus on reopening this weekend.

"I was expecting the worst, but I got the best," Frank said.

As part of Phase Two in New Orleans, bars can open at 25% capacity Saturday.