'The feeling of being left behind', NO East residents demand more bus shelters in neighborhood

Posorske says of the more than 2,000 bus stops in New Orleans less than 350 have bus shelters. Residents of New Orleans East say they hardly have any.

Many people say that New Orleans East is a forgotten area

"Just the history, the feeling of being left behind," Melvin Stovall, who’s from the section of New Orleans, said.

Melvin grew up in the east says there have been petitions calling for more bus shelters for decades. He recently joined the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority’s Riders Advisory Committee, which is taking action.

Riders want a plan for bus stop shelter implementation for the next five years that provides, at least, a minimum number of bus shelters installed each year," said Alex Posorske, Ride New Orleans.

Posorske said of the more than 2,000 bus stops in New Orleans less than 350 have bus shelters. Residents of New Orleans East say they hardly have any.

"From the Post Office all the way down to Mead, I don't think there's any," said transit rider and New Orleans East resident, Freddie Powell.

In July, Ride New Orleans sent a formal letter to the RTA board and CEO asking for more bus shelters in New Orleans.

But the group was told there's no funding.

Posorske understands that nothing gets fixed overnight.

"We get that! But, ultimately what you spend money on is what you value, your budget is your values, and riders are saying that RTA needs to fully value more bus stop shelters," he said.

Bus stops, like the one at Chef Menteur Highway and Crowder, which also doubles as a school bus stop, have become a safety concern, leaving the door open for unnecessary crimes.

"It makes you more of a target 'cause when you standing up and looking for that bus at the same time they sneak up on you and that's what they doing now," said Powell.

There are bus stops throughout the state that lack shelter but community members argue that when it comes to getting things fixed New Orleans East is the last stop.

"A lot of sectors are accountable for the conditions in the East, RTA included," Stovall said.

In a statement, an RTA spokesperson said that RTA "..remains committed to our riders in providing safe, reliable transit services and amenities.”

Powell, who takes the bus four times a week, says he hopes that RTA can provide the safe amenity the community is asking for sooner rather than later.

"I gotta bad knee and when I go out to my doctor visit, sometimes I catch a Uber, sometimes I don't. I would love to sit down," said Powell.