Drivers need to be aware of traffic restrictions for NOPD chief’s ‘final walk’

Due to the chief's final walk, and Woodfork’s swearing-in ceremony, drivers need to be aware of a few road closures in the CBD.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — An important change comes to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police Chief Shaun Ferguson will celebrate his 'final walk' Thursday morning. He is retiring after serving as NOPD Superintendent since January 2019. He first joined the NOPD in 1998.

Following Ferguson’s final walk, Michelle Woodfork will be sworn in as the new interim police chief.

Woodfork has more than 30 years of experience with the NOPD and will become the first woman to lead the department.

She will serve as interim police chief while a search gets underway for a permanent replacement for Ferguson.

Due to the chief's final walk, and Woodfork’s swearing-in ceremony, drivers need to be aware of a few road closures in the Central Business District.

Parking Restrictions:

NO PARKING ZONES

6:00 a.m. to Noon

• St. Charles Avenue from Poydras Street to Girod Street

• N. Maestri Street from Camp Street to St. Charles Avenue

Traffic and Transportation Impacts:

STREET CLOSURES

8:30 a.m. to Noon

• St. Charles Avenue from Poydras Street to Girod Street

• N. Maestri Street from Camp Street to St. Charles Avenue

Expect traffic delays during the event and use alternative routes on your commute. From 8:30 a.m. to Noon, the St. Charles Streetcar will not operate between Howard Ave. and Canal St. Shuttle bus service will be provided between the two streets. See details on any route changes at norta.com