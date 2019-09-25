NEW ORLEANS — WWL Radio host Seth Dunlap is suing the radio station's parent company over an anti-gay slur directed at him from the station's own Twitter account that he says is the culmination of years of homophobic and hostile workplace conduct.

According to a statement obtained by The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate, Dunlap, through his attorney Megan Kiefer, said that he submitted to a polygraph test to head off any speculation that he had sent the tweet himself.

Earlier this month, somebody with access to the WWL Radio Twitter account responded to a tweet from Dunlap's personal Twitter, referring to him with an anti-gay slur.

After the tweet, Dunlap - who is openly gay - hosted his show as usual, but announced the next day he would be taking a leave of absence.

In his statement, Dunlap claimed that up to 14 people had access to the Twitter account. Dunlap said he was not one of those people.

A lawsuit has not been filed on Dunlap's behalf, but the statement said one would be coming in the next few weeks.

Ed. Note: WWL Radio is a partner of WWL-TV for the purposes of sharing content. The radio station is not affiliated with WWL-TV