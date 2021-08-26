'You're not alone, we're here to help', dealing with anxiety during the extreme weather

If you ever feel overwhelmed just remember you're not alone. Find a friend to confide in or find a nice quiet place to sit, think, and breathe.

NEW ORLEANS — People are watching the gulf as weather experts track what could become a hurricane over the weekend.

Extreme weather can often cause anxiety.

With the coronavirus pandemic already stress-inducing, mental health professionals said you may be primed to feel anxious during hurricane season.

New Orleans native Anthony Antkins, let off some steam during his daily bike ride. Aaron Forbes took a step away to just to sit, think, and breathe.

"Yea that's why I came to the bayou for minute, to just relax," Forbes said.

Dr. Michelle Moore of LSU Health said these are good solutions to dealing with the anxiety that may come up this time of year.

"It's ok to feel anxious right now. It's normal to feel anxious right now. So don't think that something is wrong with you just because you feel anxious," Dr. Moore said.

Because honestly, you're not alone.

With hurricane season well underway Dr. James Barbee said it's important to remember that and to try and focus on other things.

"An idle mind is the playground of the Devil. So if what you're thinking about is negative frightening things, again you're going to feel one way. If you're thinking about a topic that makes you feel calm and relaxed you're going to feel another way," said Dr. Barbee, a clinical psychiatrics professor at Tulane and LSU health.

While you can't control the weather, Dr. Moore said you can control what you do. So stay prepared but always remember *everything in moderation.

"Actually checking the news, going from one station to the next, to the next, it makes the anxiety worse,” Forbes said.

"So be informed but balance that with taking care of yourself and taking care of the people you love," Dr. Moore said.

If you ever feel overwhelmed just remember you're not alone. Find a friend to confide in or find a nice quiet place to sit, think, and breathe.

"Take it one day at a time," Forbes suggested.