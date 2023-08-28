Peter Scharf, renowned criminologist, dies at 78

Dr. Scharf was the founding director of the Center for Society, Law and Justice at the University of New Orleans, and an expert witness on criminology.

NEW ORLEANS — Renowned criminologist Dr. Peter Scharf has died at age 78.

Dr. Scharf was the founding director of the Center for Society, Law and Justice at the University of New Orleans, and an expert witness in U.S. District Courts in the field of law enforcement use of force.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, he worked with the White House on criminal justice.

Dr. Scharf has been a professor at LSU Health Sciences Center and Tulane University. He was frequently used as an expert in news stories lending his extensive knowledge of criminology. Those close to Scharf say he died after being hospitalized due to an illness.