House approves bill that would provide free tampons in public schools

BATON ROUGE, La. — Public schools would be providing free menstrual products to students after the Louisiana House passed a bill 79-17 on Wednesday.

According to LSU Manship School News Service, House Bill 117 would require public schools to provide students with free tampons and pads in locations that are easily accessible.

Charter schools are exempt. The funding for products would come from the state's general fund, and schools would provide the products in bathrooms, offices and other locations.

The first year of funding would also provide dispensers for the products.

The bill will go to the Senate floor, where it stalled last year before it was brought back by Rep. Aimee Freeman, D-New Orleans.

“Two in five women struggle to purchase period products due to lack of income,” policy manager Lacy Gero of Alliance for Period Supplies said at a hearing in April. “This is called period poverty.”

According to one study, one in four students have difficulty affording menstrual products.