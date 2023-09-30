Plan to fight saltwater emergency with freshwater pipeline approved, state officials say

More details on the specifics of the plan are expected to be released by state officials as the project moves forward.

NEW ORLEANS — The governor's office has received and approved a plan to combat the saltwater intrusion in Southeast Louisiana, state officials said on Saturday.

More details on the specifics of the plan, approved Friday night, are expected to be released by officials by the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans as the project moves forward.

"The corps and the state received their proposed solution and didn't have any issues with SWBNO pursuing the procurement process," Officials in the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness told Eyewitness News on Saturday.

However, the plan still requires the USACE to sign off on the environmental permits.

Orleans and Jefferson Parish water intakes on the Mississippi are expected to have saltwater impacts by mid to late October.

The saltwater wedge that now threatens the drinking water supply for nearly a million residents has reached Jesuit Bend about 20 miles south of New Orleans.

Area leaders say a 10 to 12-mile-long pipeline will be needed to deliver fresh water from upstream, north of Kenner.

“To be able to end up with an intake at that location and pump and pipe that downstream into our intakes and as well as Jefferson Parish’s does remain our most viable option,” SWBNO Deputy Superintendent Steve Nelson told the city council on Wednesday.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said that she expects New Orleans to maintain safe drinking water during the saltwater emergency.