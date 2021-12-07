Man shot dead in Chalmette in 'isolated incident between two brothers'

According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Plaza Drive.

CHALMETTE, La. — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving two brothers that left one man dead Monday evening in Chalmette, La.

According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Plaza Drive. Deputies arriving at the scene found a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and left arm.

Deputies say they spoke to another man who said that he was the shooter and the victim was his brother. The wounded man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Sheriff James Pohlmann said that no charges have been filed as of Tuesday afternoon and that the shooting was an "isolated incident between two brothers." No one else was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked toc all the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office at 504-271-2501, or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.