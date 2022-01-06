St. Bernard deputy arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile

Hammel worked in the corrections division and has been fired as a result of his arrest, the sheriff said.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — A St. Bernard Sheriff's deputy was arrested Thursday for having inappropriate conversations with a minor on social media.

According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, Christopher Hammel, 25, was arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Hammel worked in the corrections division and has been fired as a result of his arrest, Pohlmann said.

