Unlicensed Arabi dentist arrested after illegally put braces on teenager, police report

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The woman accused of practicing dentistry out of her Arabi apartment without a license has been arrested.

According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office, Aieron Davis, 28, was arrested on July 7 on two counts of practicing dentistry without a license.

Davis allegedly put braces on a 15-year-old girl without her parents consent and then charged them for the procedure. Police say Davis performed the procedure in her apartment on Mehle Avenue.

According to the St. Bernard Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Davis had been advertising herself on Instagram as "Bracee_Yourself."