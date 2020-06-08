Students return to classes Thursday in St. Charles Parish

Thursday and Friday, 1st through 12th graders will attend their first day on a staggered schedule with about half of the students alternating each day.

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — Students in St. Charles Parish will be some of the first children in Louisiana to return to school amid the coronavirus pandemic when they return to class on Thursday.

Teachers have already returned to their classrooms since last Friday to prepare for the incoming students. Thursday and Friday, 1st through 12th graders will attend their first day on a staggered schedule with about half of the students alternating each day.

All St. Charles Parish schools have been deep cleaned ahead of the first day of class. There are physical distancing signs throughout the school and shields in the front office.

All staff members and students in third grade and higher are required to wear masks.

While Louisiana remains in Phase 2 of reopening, bus capacity in the parish will only be at 50%.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.