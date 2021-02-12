Man dies in crash with 18-wheeler in LaPlace

The sheriff says the vehicle pulled out of a gas station into the path of an 18-wheeler heading westbound on Airline.

NEW ORLEANS — According to St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre, the driver of a car was killed, and a passenger injured in a wreck this morning near Airline Highway and Windsor Street in LaPlace around 5:30 a.m on Wednesday.

The sheriff says the vehicle pulled out of a gas station into the path of an 18-wheeler heading westbound on Airline.

The truck hit the driver's side door of the car. A passenger in the vehicle was pinned in the car. He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

The sheriff says while there was fog in the area, that was not the primary cause of the accident.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

The sheriff also said that both the driver of the car and his passenger were contractors, working in the area.

The Louisiana State Police is investigating the fatal wreck and no names were released pending family notification.

No further information is available at the moment. This is a developing story and it will be updated with the latest information available.