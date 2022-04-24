x
State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Assumption Parish

The incident under investigation involves an Assumption Parish deputy.
LABADIEVILLE, La. — Detectives part of the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place sometime late Saturday night into early Sunday morning involving an Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office deputy.

The incident occurred on Louisiana Highway 398, near Labadieville, Louisiana.

No one has died, but one person was transported to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, and a developing story that will be updated when the latest information becomes available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

