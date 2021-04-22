Stolen New Orleans ambulance found crashed in Gert Town, subject detained: NOEMS

NOPD officers have detained a subject, a New Orleans EMS spokesperson said on Twitter.

NEW ORLEANS — An ambulance was stolen from a New Orleans hospital's emergency room ramp on Thursday, a New Orleans EMS spokesperson said.

The EMS ambulance was stolen from Touro hospital, said a spokesperson with the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services. It was later found by members of the New Orleans Police Department in Gert Town.

The suspect drove to Pine St and Earhart and left the vehicle running as he exited. The ambulance rolled into an NOPD unit.

EMS said they heard reports that the suspect may have crashed into other vehicles between Touro and the crash.

A photo shared with the statement on Twitter shows New Orleans EMS truck stopped in the road on Earhart Boulevard and Pine Street, near Norwood Thompson Park.

How the suspect was able to steal the ambulance is still being investigated.