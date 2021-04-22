Nine arrested in Thibodaux drugs operation, police say

Armed with a warrant, police searched a motel there, making several traffic stops as part of the operation.

THIBODAUX, La. — Nine people were arrested Tuesday after a drugs bust inThibodaux, according to Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue.

The Thibodaux Police Department's Narcotics Division and it's Immediate Response Team received complaints about drug activity and overdoses in the 100 block of Talbot Avenue.

One of the overdoses reported turned deadly.

Armed with a warrant, police searched a motel there, making several traffic stops as part of the operation.

Thibodaux detectives said they were able to recover an ounce of what they thought was Heroin, over ¾’s of an ounce of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, 17 Doses of suspected Klonopin, a small amount of suspected Marijuana, an assortment of Drug Paraphernalia as well as $583.00 in cash.

Those arrested ranges in age from 19 to 47-years-old:

Verontae Johnson (19, B/M, of Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Possession of Marijuana. (Misdemeanor Summons)

Lacey Guidry (27, W/F, of Schriever, LA) is charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. (Misdemeanor Summons)

Bailey Boudreaux (31, W/F, of Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia & Possession of Methamphetamine. (Felony). (Bond Amount $2,800.00)

Brad Naquin Jr. (31, W/M, of Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Possession of Heroin (Felony) & Possession of Klonopin {Clonazepam} (Felony). (Bond Amount $10,000.00)

Regina Authement (39, W/F, of Houma, LA) is charged with 17th JDC Fugitive (2-Counts): {Possession of Drug Paraphernalia & Misrepresentation During Issuance of Summons} & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. (Misdemeanor Summons)

Wilfred Johnson (42, B/M, of Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin (Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine (Felony) & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. (Posted Bond - $65,000.00 Bond)

Albert Daniels III (45, B/M, of Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Heroin (Felony) & Turning Movements and Required Signals. (Posted Bond - $7,900.00 Bond)

Dawn Duplantis (45, W/F, of Houma, LA) is charged with Fugitive {1-Count} (Misdemeanor Summons)

Russel Indovina (47, W/M, of Houma, LA) is charged with Possession of Marijuana & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. (Misdemeanor Summons)