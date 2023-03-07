Covington teen in critical condition after bike ride

Doctors are trying to determine what happened to Phoenix Bigler that put in the hospital.

NEW ORLEANS — The situation is critical for a teenager from Covington, Phoenix Bigler has been hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency while riding his bike.

The 17-year-old is well known within his church community, his friend Christian Kennedy told Eyewitness News.

"Phoenix was a very healthy kid, he was always active, always running around," Kennedy said.

The young man has been remodeling two cars with his dad and just got back from college tours with his mum.

According to close family friend John Wondergem, the teen was riding his bike Sunday afternoon and experienced a medical episode. There are few details, but Phoenix had to be airlifted to New Orleans and is in critical condition.

"I think that really hit home with a lot of people, we're talking about a 17-year-old young man, full of life, full of energy, just a beautiful soul and now here he is struggling, fighting for his life," Wondergem said.

On Monday night Phoenix's church community prayed for his recovery.

"Phoenix is going to be a senior this next year, he goes to St Paul school in Covington. He is a spectacular student but more than that a spectacular individual," Pastor Bill Boren said.

His friends are holding him in their hearts and prayers, Kennedy said.

"I would definitely tell Phoenix to stay strong bud, you've got this, just jump over the hill, you've got it buddy," Kennedy said.