Stein’s Deli owner recovering after being pistol whipped and his vehicle stolen

NEW ORLEANS — The owner of a popular Uptown New York-style deli was hospitalized Thursday morning after he was attacked by an armed man and had his vehicle stolen.

Dan Stein of Stein’s Market and Deli on Magazine Street posted to Instagram a picture of himself in the hospital showing the injuries he got when he was pistol-whipped and had his SUV stolen.

A report from the New Orleans Police Department says as the victim exited the business in the 2200 block of Magazine Street at about 12:50 a.m. and got into his Toyota 4Runner four male suspects pulled up in a dark-colored vehicle, pointed a gun at him, and demanded he get out of his vehicle.

Police say when he complied with the suspect’s demands, he was struck in the head with a gun. The suspects then fled the scene in both vehicles.

The attack sent him to the hospital for treatment, but he returned to work very early Thursday, but a photo shows him back at work behind the counter Thursday prior to the lunch time rush.

Dan Stein of Stein’s Deli is at work this morning after he was pistol whipped and his vehicle was stolen as he was leaving the deli around 1 am. NOPD says 4 armed men demanded he exit his vehicle, then hit him in the head with a gun and drove off in his vehicle. pic.twitter.com/zjYijsqzW0 — Erika Ferrando WWLTV (@ErikaFerrandoTV) July 6, 2023