Poor air quality across Southeast Louisiana caused by wildfires

NEW ORLEANS — Extreme drought conditions combined with northwestern winds pushed dangerous amounts of smoke into southeast Louisiana on Sunday.

People across Louisiana noticed the hazy skies and smell of smoke.

“This morning I stepped out around 10 a.m., and I just smelled smoke," Metairie resident, Razan Badr, said.

Parishes across Louisiana including Jefferson, St. John, St. Charles, Orleans and Lafourche made posts on Sunday, reporting numerous calls complaining about the poor air quality and smell of fire.

The National Weather Service of New Orleans said the smoke was coming from fire burning in Southwest and Central Louisiana.

The largest fire is in Beauregard Parish where officials issued an evacuation Thursday evening as fire crews battled the Tiger Island Fire.

Meanwhile, in St. John the Baptist Parish, firefighters continue to address small spot fires after tanks at the Marathon Petroleum plant in Garyville went up in flames on Friday.

At the Bonnabel Boat Launch on Sunday evening, the sunset looked more like a smoke screen.

“I mean I definitely was worried. I didn’t know if it was a new fire that started, or if it was from the existing wildfires that were happening. I mean either way, what’s happening all over Louisiana is affecting all parts of Louisiana," Badr said.

Public Affairs Director for the State Fire Marshal's Office, Ashley Rodrigue, urged everyone to remember that Louisiana remains under a burn ban.

“So, we are asking people to continue to follow the burn ban and to spread the word about the burn ban. It’s very simple. Just don’t burn anything," Rodrigue said.

The NWS expects reduced air quality in SELA and southern Mississippi through Monday morning. The NWS said people with respiratory issues should avoid outdoor activities.